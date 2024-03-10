Super-sub Emmanuel Mensah scores winning goal for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in Romania

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah got on the scoreboard for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei on Saturday, 9 March 2024.

The former Young Apostles climbed off the bench to score the match winner in the 1-0 win over Lotus Baile Felix in the third-tier.

Mensah was introduced in the 65th minute and after just five minutes on the pitch, he found the back of the net.

He has now scored 9 goals in 12 league matches.

His last goal for the club was in November when he converted a second-half penalty to draw his side level in the 2-1 win over CSM Satu Mare at home.