Super-sub Emmanuel Yeboah's brace hand Ghana win over Congo

Ghana's Emmanuel Yeboah emerged as the hero, leading his team to a thrilling victory over Congo on Sunday in their opening game at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Yeboah's impact off the bench proved instrumental in securing a crucial win for the Black Meteors.

After a goalless first half, Yeboah entered the pitch at halftime, replacing captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh. It didn't take long for Yeboah to make his presence felt, as his intelligent pass set up Ernest Nuamah for Ghana's opening goal, injecting energy and confidence into the team.

As the game progressed, Yeboah showcased his individual brilliance, coming close to scoring a remarkable goal from his own half. His audacious attempt rattled the post, but it signalled his intent and showcased his incredible talent.

Yeboah's perseverance paid off soon after when he beat his marker and unleashed a low shot that beat the goalkeeper, doubling Ghana's lead.

His exceptional performance didn't end there, as he stepped up to convert a penalty after Edmund Arko-Mensah was fouled in the box. Although Arko-Mensah missed his initial attempts, Yeboah kept his composure and calmly dispatched the third opportunity into the net.

Despite Ghana's comfortable advantage, a lapse in concentration in the dying moments allowed Congo to mount a late comeback. Two quick goals from Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse injected drama into the match, setting up a nervy finish. However, Ghana's defence held firm, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory.

With their opening win, the Black Meteors now turn their attention to a clash with host nation Morocco on Tuesday, followed by a crucial encounter against Guinea in the