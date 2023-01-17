Super-sub Felix Afena-Gyan nets equalizer and nails Napoli during penalties

Youngster Felix Afena-Gyan climbed off the bench to snatch level the scoring in regulation time and converted the clincher during penalty shootouts as ten-man Cremonese eliminated giants Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 65th minute with the Serie A bottom-club trailing 2-1 after the break.

When all thought Napoli, leaders in Serie A, were coasting towards victory, Cremonese equalized to make it 2-2.

Zanimacchia’s cross from the right found Afena-Gyan who produced a looping free header to hit the back of the net to send the game to extra-time.

During spot-kicks, Stanislav Lobotka missed Napoli’s fifth kick and Afena-Gyan kept his cool to convert the winner.