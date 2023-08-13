GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Super-sub Henry Addo scores and provides assist in MSK Zilina BIG win in Slovakia

Published on: 13 August 2023
Super-sub Henry Addo scores and provides assist in MSK Zilina BIG win in Slovakia
Henry Addo celebrating his goal against Trencin in Slovakia

Youngster Henry Addo registered his third goal of the season in Slovakia after scoring in Zilina’s 5-2 win over Trencin on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

The 20-year-old also provided an assist in his side’s demolition exercise at home.

Addo scored in stoppage time after his countryman Rahim Ibrahim had found the back of the net for the visitors to make it 4-2.

Before that, he set up teammate David Duris to score their fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Addo was making his second league appearance for Zilina.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more