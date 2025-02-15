Super-sub Ilyas Ansah seals Paderborn’s victory over Preussen Münster

SC Paderborn extended their dominance over Preussen MÃ¼nster with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at the Home Deluxe Arena in Bundesliga 2 action on Friday evening.

The win improves Paderborn’s head-to-head record to four wins and two draws against their rivals.

After a tense battle, Paderborn finally broke the deadlock in the 81st minute. Marvin Mehlem found space in the box and expertly placed a right-footed strike into the bottom corner to give the hosts a deserved lead. Moments later, German-Ghanaian forward Ilyas Ansah put the game beyond doubt. Having entered in the 74th minute for Adriano Grimaldi, Ansah made an immediate impact, finishing off a swift counterattack. Assisted by Filip Bilbija, he unleashed a brilliant left-footed shot from the left side of the box, finding the high center of the net.

Paderborn edged possession (51%) and created the better chances, while MÃ¼nster struggled to break through. With his fourth goal in 22 appearances, Ansah continues to impress.

Paderborn now shifts focus to their Bundesliga 2 clash against Hannover 96 on February 22nd.