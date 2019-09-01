'Super sub' Thomas Partey scores 90th minute winner for Atletico Madrid in remarkable comeback

Thomas Partey scored a late winner for Atletico Madrid in their massive comeback win to upend a plucky Eibar side 3-2 in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

The Ghana midfielder had replaced Joao Felix in the 84th minute and after six minutes on the pitch, he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic after some sloppy defending.

Eibar took a 2-0 lead with Charles opening the scoring after seven minutes and Anaitz Arbilla doubling the lead in the 19th minute.

Joao Felix sparked their revival by pulling one back in the 27th minute before Vitolo equalized in the 52nd minute.