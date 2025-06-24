SuperSport secure broadcast rights for the 2024 Women’s AFCON

Get ready for the biggest celebration of women’s football on the continent! From 5 to 26 July 2025, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv proudly brings you the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), live from Morocco.

As Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, SuperSport is Here for Her—championing the rise of women’s football with unmatched coverage. Expect expert pre-match analysis, dynamic camera angles, engaging post-match banter, insightful talk shows, and world-class commentary that will bring every thrilling moment to life like never before.

Tournament Overview

This will be the 15th edition of WAFCON, officially titled the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024. It is also marked with a historic milestone as Morocco becomes the first country to host back-to-back editions, following its successful staging of the 2022 tournament. This year, twelve of the continent’s top teams will compete across five cities and six venues: Rabat, Casablanca, Mohammédia, Oujda, and Berkane.

While the tournament will take place in 2025, it retains the 2024 designation in its official title. This is because the competition was originally scheduled for 2024, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opted to maintain the original naming to preserve alignment with the tournament’s established cycle and branding.

This approach is consistent with international sporting norms, where events are typically named after their intended year rather than the year of execution. The rescheduling was due to logistical and calendar-related adjustments, but the title remains unchanged to ensure continuity in historical records. Similar examples include the UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, both of which were held in 2021 but retained their original names.

Defending Champions & Host Ambitions

South Africa enters as defending champions, lifting their first-ever title in 2022 with a 2–1 win over hosts Morocco. Their Banyana Banyana squad, led by head coach Desiree Ellis and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, is determined to retain the trophy, though Dlamini has cautioned against complacency, reminding her teammates that “anyone is capable of winning this tournament… it depends on who excels on that specific day”.

Meanwhile, Morocco dreams of going one better as hosts. In 2022, they reached the final and set a tournament attendance record with over 50,000 fans in the stands. Central to their hopes is midfield maestro Fatima Tagnaout, the reigning CAF Women’s Inter-Club Player of the Year and a creative force for heavyweight club AS FAR. She’s expected to anchor Morocco’s push.

Group Stage Breakdown

Group A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, DR Congo

As hosts, the Atlas Lionesses face a stern test, particularly from Zambia—third-place finishers in 2022 and Olympic qualifiers—along with improving Senegal and a returning DR Congo side.

Group B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana

Africa’s most decorated side, the Super Falcons, will seek a 12th title. Despite a lacklustre 2022 campaign, Nigeria are amongst the outright favourites and comfortably the highest-ranked team in the competition. Tunisia and Algeria have made recent strides, and Botswana could pull off surprises.

Group C: South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania

Described as the “fireworks group”, this pool promises high drama. Ghana returns after absences, Mali challenges confidently, and Tanzania makes its finals comeback. South Africa are favourites as reigning champs but must be wary.

Top Players & Storylines

Barbra Banda (Zambia) : A standout attacker and Olympic scorer, Banda poses a constant threat up front.

: A standout attacker and Olympic scorer, Banda poses a constant threat up front. Nigeria’s squad : Anchored by CAF Women’s Player of the Year Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, plus attacking talent such as Asisat Oshoala , the Falcons remain a potent force.

: Anchored by CAF Women’s Player of the Year in goal, plus attacking talent such as , the Falcons remain a potent force. Morocco’s strength in depth : Alongside Tagnaout, forward Sanaa Mssoudy and a robust midfield give the Atlas Lionesses home-ground momentum.

: Alongside Tagnaout, forward and a robust midfield give the Atlas Lionesses home-ground momentum. South Africa’s resilience: With tight, disciplined defending and a growing confidence in their attack, Banyana Banyana have demonstrated they can win gritty matches.

Tournament Format & Stakes

Group winners, runners-up, and the two best third-placed teams will progress to the quarterfinals. The stakes are high—not only WAFCON glory, but also vital momentum building toward the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Key Takeaways

Morocco aims to build on home advantage and a star-packed squad.

aims to build on home advantage and a star-packed squad. South Africa looks to cement a legacy with back-to-back titles.

looks to cement a legacy with back-to-back titles. Nigeria will target redemption after a disappointing showing in 2022.

will target redemption after a disappointing showing in 2022. Dark horses like Zambia, Ghana, Mali, and DR Congo could shake up the status quo.

The 2024 WAFCON promises riveting drama: a blend of tradition and underdogs, with freshly crowned champions, veteran nations, and ambitious hosts all vying for continental supremacy. Expect exhilarating matches, passionate crowds, and compelling narratives across North Africa this July – and you can see it all LIVE on SuperSport!

