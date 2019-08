SuperSport United have decided against signing Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni.

Mumuni has returned to the Ghanaian side following an unsuccessful two-week trial at the PSL club.

United coach Kaitano Tembo has confirmed he will not sign the Ghanaian, who has been registered for the CAF Confederation Cup.

"We are not signing him, he has left." he KickOff.com.

The Swanky Boys lost 2-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening PSL match at the weekend.