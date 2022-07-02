Support the lower women's leagues to find more talent for the national teams – GFA told

Smith Effah Owusu, head coach of Candy Soccer Academy Ladies, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to provide the necessary support to lower women's teams in the regions in order to unearth more talent.

These lower teams provide players for the premier women's teams and various national teams, he said.

He stated that more resources, logistics, and technical support are required to develop female players at the lower levels, but football authorities continue to prioritise the top tier to the detriment of the lower tier.

He made the appeal on June 30, 2022, at the second Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) Women's Division One League awards ceremony in Sunyani.

Dormaa-based Candy Soccer Academy Ladies won the 2021/2022 BARFA women's league, which included six teams, with 19 points. Techiman Fosu Royals Ladies finished second with 18 points, and Jaman Vision Ladies finished third with 14. Goaso Ken Hammer Ladies, Wenchi Gyabga Ladies, and Sunyani Darling Angels finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Coach Effah, a physical education teacher at Dormaa Senior High School, stated that finishing the season was difficult for all teams.

“From last season till now, not a single football has been given to us by either the RFA or the GFA. I use my meager salary to buy balls and meet the needs of the girls, and you know it is not easy. There hasn’t been a day whereby you will not get somebody who is sick”, he lamented.

He further said, “The GFA, they are interested in the women’s premier league, ignoring the first divisions. But this is where the girls can get into the national teams or senior teams”.

Coach Effah, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to come to the aid of the lower female teams to enable them to groom the best players for the senior teams.

Winning the league qualifies them to play in the women’s middle league in zone one involving champions from Ashanti, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

The coach assured the region that they would try their best to win the middle league and qualify for the premier league to become the third team after Prisons Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of BARFA, Dickson Kyere Duah, said, “An educated player is able to better understand herself, the world she lives in, and better understand the game she is involved in, and also have a plan B”, and therefore called on the players not to abandon their education because they have chosen to play football.

Vice Chairman of BARFA, Dickson Kyere Duah

He also entreated them to be disciplined, committed, and dedicated to the profession they have chosen because their talent alone is not enough for them to succeed.

A Health Promotion Officer at the Sunyani Municipal Health Directorate, Patrick Amankona, educated the footballers on the dos and dons to protect their kidneys.

He advised them to avoid the abuse of painkillers, no excessive intake of meat and alcohol, and get enough sleep, among others.

11-year-old David Atanga from Goaso was named the most promising referee of the year, while Ken Hammer Ladies won the Fair play team of the year.

11-year-old David Atanga

Best Goalkeeper went to Florence Dwomoh of Gyabga Ladies, while Perpetual Tuah of Candy Soccer Academy Ladies won the goal queen award after scoring 22 goals in 9 matches.

Perpetual Tuah, who aspires to play for the Black Queens, won the overall best player award. Perpetual and Florence took home a tabletop fridge each, trophies, medals, and certificates.

Perpetual Tuah won the overall best player award.

Ten other players received a rice cooker or a blender each for distinguishing themselves during the season. All awardees also took home assorted items from cowbell and Yumvita.