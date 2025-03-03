Supporters and players have a role to play to end hooliganism, says Christopher Nettey

Nations FC defender Christopher Nettey has called for a collective effort from supporters and players to end hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

Speaking on the recent violence at Nsoatre, Nettey emphasised that a mindset shift is necessary among both players and supporters to curb the menace.

"The GFA can introduce safety protocols, but the real change must come from the supporters and the players themselves," Nettey told 3Sports.

He shared a personal experience where a policeman expressed reluctance to work at a particular venue, leaving him vulnerable to attack.

Nettey also revealed that some players fake injuries or intentionally get yellow cards to avoid playing at certain venues due to intimidation and security concerns.

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume on March 7, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) introducing new safety measures to enhance security at all league venues.