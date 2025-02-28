Suspected fans of True Democracy attack team bus of Attram Devisser after narrow defeat

There has been a violent incident in the Division One League amid advocacy to put an end to hooliganism.

Suspected fans of True Democracy FC have attacked the team bus of Attram Devisser following their league match.

The incident which occurred on Friday, February 28, saw the fans ambushing and pelting stones at the team bus of Attram Devisser, causing damage and injury to players and team officials in the process.

The condemnable incident happened after True Democracy suffered a 1-0 defeat to the opponent in a game where there was a sending off and a wasted penalty.

True Democracy supporters allegedly attacked the Attram De Visser team and vandalized their bus after losing 1-0 in today's Division One game. Video source: @Miji_Mi #JoySports pic.twitter.com/IyTTRbWHZh — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) February 28, 2025

The latest act of violence comes in the wake of investigations into the stabbing to death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko.

Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was killed during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

Since then, stakeholders have been advocating for an end to hooliganism in football to make the sport safe for all.