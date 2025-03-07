Suspension of Ghana Premier League has helped us prepare well for Holy Stars game – Karela defender Maxwell Agyemang

Karela United defender, Maxwell Agyemang has indicated that the team is upbeat ahead of the clash against Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

According to him, the suspension of the league has helped players to prepare very well for the Week 23 encounter this weekend.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Maxwell Agyemang admitted that Holy Stars are a tough side but stressed that Karela United will do everything to bag all three points.

“The suspension of the league didn’t help us. We are happy the league is resuming this weekend. We are prepared well against Basake Holy Stars. They are not a bad side. They can worry us but we are well-prepared for all the three points.

“All the players are doing their best. We are confident we will win our upcoming game. We are appealing to our fans to come in their numbers to support the team,” Maxwell Agyemang said in an interview with the media team of Karela United.

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season is set to resume this weekend after a four-week suspension.

All 18 participating clubs are keen on securing wins to climb higher on the league table