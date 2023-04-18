Susubiribi not targeting Ghana Premier League slot - George Afriyie

Division One League side Susubribi SC president George Afriyie says his team will struggle to qualify for the top flight because they have been targeted as 'enemies.'

The team is currently ninth in the zone three table of the Division One League, while the competition approaches its end.

The former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association is however satisfied with their input so far and believes, Susubiribi are on course to achieve their target.

According to him, qualifying for the Ghana Premier League is not their main goal as they see that as an unrealistic target.

“For Susubribi, everything is okay. It’s a project and we just have to stay relevant in the football industry”

“First of all, you need to set a target and see if it is achievable or realistic. From where I sit and from the enemy's point of view, I don’t see how my team can qualify. It is because certain people have been targeted as enemies, so how can you qualify” he told Somap FM in Kumasi as reported by Footballghana.

George Afriyie lost the GFA presidential elections to Kurt Okraku and is expected to announce his candidature for the election later this year.