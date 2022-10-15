Suweba Jawula: US-based Ghanaian youngster targets top-notch soccer

In a few years' time, Ghana might be hunting hungrily for her. She is real dynamite and can explode anytime on the field.

Her name is Suweba Jawula, a 15-year-old US-based female soccer player - whose speed and aggression at the flanks are a delightful lasting bother to the most skilled defender.

The five-feet-eight-inch-tall utility player, who started his soccer career at the tender age of eight, is the grand-daughter of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula.

Also the daughter of Kulu Liawudeen Jawula - a former player of the Black Queens (Ghana's women national soccer team), the speedy Suweba is a second-year student at a High School in New Jersey, USA - and features for the Warren United Soccer Club, and guest-plays for Vision Training Academy.

Though she is more comfortable playing wide in midfield (number 7 and 11), due to her blazing speed, dexterity and self-assurance on the ball as well as her robustness, Suweba is equally gifted at the backline and strikes as well when need be.

Indeed, according to her mum, she is deployed wherever they need reinforcement on her High School team.

"You know because she plays both legs effectively well, she is given diverse roles as her coach deems fit," Kulu Jawula asserted.

Suweba's breath-taking performance has seen her has gain selection into the New Jersey Olympic Development (OPD) team for the second year in a row, where she represents New Jersey in tournaments and interstate games.

In 2021, she was selected to the ODP East Region ID Camp last year.

ID camps offer college coaches more time to evaluate a smaller number of players for national team selection.

Yearning for perfection, Suweba puts in extra practices on her own as she aspires to play for a Division 1 College team in the US - and potentially making her way into the national team, as wells as playing professional soccer.

Looking at the flight of Suweba's development, it would not come as any surprise if Ghana comes knocking at her door in the next couple of years.

By John Vigah|Ghanaian Times