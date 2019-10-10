SV Darmstadt 98 forward Erich Berko excited with steady progress after injury recovery

SV Darmstadt 98 forward Erich Berko is delighted with the progress he is making since returning from injury.

Berko, 25, joined Darmstadt from Dynamo Dresden this summer after scoring 12 goals in 85 matches in a spell that lasted three years.

But he is yet to play a competitive match for his New after picking an injury during pre-season.

The pacey wideman returned to the pitch after a long while to play in their 1-0 friendly victory against fourth-tier side FC Homburg.

Berko believes he is making great progress with every training session and hopes to mark his debut soon.

Erich, what's your conclusion after Tuesday's game?

Erich Berko: We played a good game in the first 20 minutes and we also got some good scoring chances. We have missed the last consequence. Otherwise we could have already sent the opponent 3: 0 or 4: 0 into the break.

And personally?

Erich Berko: I think that I had some very good actions, but I also have to be persuaded that in the last third I made some of the wrong decisions. I would have liked to be able to get out of the game with one or two goals.

You injured yourself shortly after your arrival in Darmstadt and have been out long. How hard is it to fight back when you've missed the preparation?

Erich Berko: Injuries always come at a bad time. But because I missed the preparation, I already lost a lot of substance. I was allowed to work that up in the last weeks. Every minute I'm good at playing.

"Have everyone proven we can score goals?"

Has the coach already talked to you about the fact that it could someday be ready for a start-up assignment?

Erich Berko: We have not been that far in the talks yet. I think he had other worries.

You said the last consequence was missing. Why is that?

Erich Berko: That's difficult to explain. We are all capable players who have already proved that we can score goals. This is very fast in the game. A wrong move and already a good or promising position is over. We have to be callous.

(The second part of the conversation follows on Thursday, in which Berko comments on the M question and anti-runs, among other things.)