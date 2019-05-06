SV Darmstadt coach Dimitrios Grammozis welcomes Erich Berko signing

Former of SV Darmstadt Dimitrios Grammozis has backed the club’s idea of acquiring the services of Dynamo Dresden midfielder Erich Berko in the summer.

Berko joined Dresden from Stuttgart Kickers during the 2016 campaign but initially struggled to adapt to the club after he was largely deployed as a right-back.

The 24-year-old enforcer has however been in the limelight lately, scoring four goals for Dresden in April to add up to his two-goal tally.

Reports suggest Dresden are looking to bolster their squad in the summer and have targeted the Ghanaian striker as key signing.

Coach Dimitrios Grammozis has expressed his support for his side’s ambition to snap up the player in the summer after proving his quality in recent games.

“I think he has just proven that he has great quality," says Grammozis about Berko.

He has scored six goals and registered two assists in 26 league appearances for Dresden in the ongoing season.