Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu is poised to return to action for SV Darmstadt after a gruelling three-month layoff due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old attacker is set to rejoin the squad for full team training next week.

Lilien coach Torsten Lieberknecht confirmed the news at the matchday press conference on Thursday, expressing optimism about Manu's impending return.

"According to the medical department, it looks like he will start full team training next week," Lieberknecht said.

Despite the positive prognosis, the club recognise that Manu may need time to regain his form and seamlessly integrate back into the Bundesliga squad.

His prolonged absence has understandably raised concerns about his fitness levels and ability to immediately contribute to the team's success.

However, Manu's determination and commitment to his recovery have been nothing short of inspirational.

His dedication to his rehabilitation program has not only rekindled hope among fans but has also highlighted the effectiveness of traditional therapeutic methods.

By eschewing surgery and focusing on conservative treatments, Manu has defied expectations and made rapid strides in his recovery.