SV Elversberg Sporting Director Ole Book sees leadership qualities in new signing Jan Gyamerah

SV Elversberg Sporting Director Ole Book believes new signing Jan Gyamerah will bring more than just footballing skills to the club.

“Jan has proven his footballing prowess and flexibility over the years, and with his positive attitude, he will also be an asset to the dressing room. We are delighted to welcome him to Elversberg,” Book said after the defender’s arrival.

Gyamerah, 30, joins from FC Kaiserslautern on a two-year deal that runs until the summer of 2027. The German-Ghanaian full-back adds depth and experience to Elversberg’s defense as they look to build a strong squad for the 2. Bundesliga season.

Having made exactly 200 second-division appearances, Gyamerah arrives with a strong pedigree. He began his journey at Arminia Bielefeld and VfL Bochum, debuting professionally at Bochum, where he played 74 league matches. He also featured for Hamburger SV (50 games) and FC Nurnberg (53 games), even captaining both clubs at times.

Last season, he played 23 times for Kaiserslautern. Primarily a right-back, Gyamerah’s ability to play multiple defensive roles will offer Elversberg flexibility at the back.