Head coach of SV Hamburg Hannes Wolf has declared Gideon Jung as an important member of his squad despite his injury woes.

The versatile midfielder has taken a significant step towards returning to action after rejoining his teammates in training on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old suffered a major setback in July when he damaged his cartilage during pre-season.

After returning to action in January, he complained his abductor during their Bundesliga 2 match against Sandhausen.

The situation looks to disturbing for the player but coach Hannes has assured him of his support as he aims to hand him selection for their weekend clash against Bochum.

"Gideon is very important to us. The situation is very difficult for him if he is injured again and again, "said Hannes Wolf to the MOPO and added:" Basically, we are now so far that he can play. He is an extremely important factor."

Wolf added, "We need all players, and Gideon will not hurt us as an option." The 24-year-old seems to be a real alternative. Not only because it can be used flexibly. Also, because next to Orel Mangala also Berkay Özcan threatens to fail."

Born to Ghanaian parents in Dusseldorf, he remains eligible to represent Ghana at senior level, having played for his country of birth at youth level.

Last year, the utility man revealed being contacted by the Ghana Football Association over a possible switch of international allegiance.