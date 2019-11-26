SV Reid star Kennedy Boateng wins award in Austria

SV Reid defender Kennedy Boateng has been voted the second best player in the Upper Austria region at the prestigious Krone Sport Gala in Linz.

The former WAFA player was beaten to the top prize by LASK Linz captain Gernot Trauner.

Boateng polled 83,507 votes.

Kickerwahl Krone is an award for the best footballer in the Linz region for players in the top-flight and second-tier.

The centre back-cum-defensive midfielder has been in fine form for Ried with one goal in 11 matches.

SV Reid are joint leaders of the 2.Liga with 35 points behind Austria Klagenfurt.