Svestislav Tanasijevic requested for his demotion- Ashantigold C.E.O reveals

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold Fredrick Acheampong has revealed that Serbian trainer Svestislav Tanasijevic requested for his demotion from the senior side to the youth team.

Tanasejevic was demoted to the junior team after a run of poor results in the GFA Special competition, which has left the ambitious Miners fourth in Zone A after the first round.

The 42-year old is reportedly being replaced by Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen, which has left him fuming insisting he might consider his future with a month left on his contract.

“I am disappointed [about the demotion] but I have started training with the youth side. I love young teams because that I love to build the youth,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“My contract [is ending] soon. I have one month more. I will see what to do next in the next three days. I will try and know what the best thing for me to do is,” he added.

However, Fredrick Acheampong explains Tanasejivec sent a message to the club's President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong requesting for his demotion.

"Tanasijevic actually sent Dr. Kwaku Frimpong a text that he wanted to be sent to the junior side instead due to the disappointing results. He later regretted his stance but the president had made up his mind already," he told Sikka FM.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin