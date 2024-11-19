SWAG calls for action after Ghana’s 2025 AFCON qualification failure

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed deep concern over Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking the first time in 20 years that the Black Stars will miss the continental tournament.

This failure is seen as a significant blow to Ghanaian football, especially considering the strong public support for the national team, the wealth of talent available, and the substantial investments made by the government in the sport.

SWAG stated that the Black Stars' poor performance in the qualifiers â€“ with disappointing results across six matches â€“ does not reflect the potential of the players or the resources allocated to the team. Ghana finished bottom with no win in six games, scoring just three goals.

The lack of progress is a source of great disappointment for the association, which has long supported the growth and success of Ghanaian football.

"This failure is not just about missing out on the 2025 tournament; it highlights the broader decline of the Black Stars, who were once regular contenders in the AFCON semifinals and finals,” the SWAG statement read.

From being a team that regularly reached the last four between 2008 and 2017, Ghana's national team now faces the harsh reality of failing to even qualify for the expanded 24-team competition.

SWAG called for urgent reflection on how the Black Stars and Ghana football as a whole have reached this point, urging stakeholders to come together to address the issues affecting the team. The association stressed the importance of an honest, open dialogue to find solutions for the future of the sport.

Drawing from Ghana’s past resilience, particularly after the team's failure to qualify for the 2004 AFCON, SWAG believes that Ghana can bounce back â€“ but only if a frank discussion takes place and tough decisions are made for the betterment of Ghanaian football.

"The situation calls for accountability. It is not enough for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to merely take collective responsibility; we need to see action," SWAG added.

"If drastic changes are necessary, including leadership changes at the GFA, then Ghanaians, who are tired of repeated disappointments, will support such moves."

With Ghana's football future at a crossroads, SWAG is calling on the GFA to act decisively and ensure that the Black Stars can return to the top of African football.