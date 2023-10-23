SWAG elects new leaders with Evelyn Nsiah Asare as first female Vice President

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has conducted its elections, resulting in new leaders emerging for the next four-year term.

Out of 266 eligible voters, 193 participated in the election on Saturday, October 21, 2023, using E-Voting to select various roles in the association as Executive Members. Notably, the current President, Kwabena Yeboah, ran unopposed and successfully retained his position.

In a historic moment, Evelyn Nsiah Asare became the first female Vice President of SWAG, defeating the incumbent, Maurice Quansah, with 128 votes (48.12%) against 65 votes (24.44%). The unopposed General Secretary, Charles Osei Asibey, maintained his seat. However, the Deputy General Secretary position was hotly contested by Kenneth Odeng Adade and Joseph Oti-Asirifi Mensah, with Adade securing the position with 148 votes (55.64%) compared to Mensah's 43 votes (16.17%).

Additionally, two uncontested positions were filled as Owuraku Nsiah became the Treasurer, while Mavis Amanor was appointed as the first Women's Commissioner, a new role added to the Executive Board of the Association.

The race for the Executive Committee members had four contestants, with Tilda Elinam Accorlor leading with 161 votes (60.53%), followed by Augustine Ohene-Bampoe Brenya with 147 votes (55.26%) and Franklin Anane with 144 votes (54.14%). Kyei Manu received 121 votes (45.49%). As a result, Tilda, Brenya, and Franklin secured the Executive Committee member positions.

Mawuko Afadzinu, Chairman of the SWAG Elections Committee, congratulated all members for their participation and professionalism during the campaign. President Kwabena Yeboah emphasized the unity of SWAG, stating that the organization is a family that stands or falls together.

The SWAG elections were conducted smoothly and efficiently through E-Voting, with oversight from Mawuko Afadzinu, Richard Akpokavie, Madam Gloria Commodore, Mathias Tibu as Secretary, and Kwabena Osei Tutu.

The newly elected SWAG officials are as follows:

- President: Kwabena Yeboah

- Vice President: Evelyn Nsiah Asare

- General Secretary: Charles Osei Asibey

- Deputy General Secretary: Kenneth Odeng Adade

- Treasurer: Owuraku Nsiah

- Women's Commissioner: Mavis Amanor

- Executive Members: Tilda Eliman Acolor, Augustine Kwabena Ohene Bampoe Brenya, Franklyn Anane Gyimah.