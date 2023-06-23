The news of the retirement of Asamoah Gyan, one of the greatest if not the best strikers this country has seen took us by surprise. We knew that Asamoah Gyan has not been playing actively in recent times and that he was approaching the time he would publicly announce that he has bowed out of the game he so glamorously played for two decades bringing enormous joy to Ghanaians and fans worldwide.

What we did not know was when he would do that. The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) gladly welcomes the decision of this illustrious son of our land and the green turf. We delightfully applaud you for your immeasurable contributions to making Ghana known through football, especially on the world stage.

Your sojourns to Italy, France, England the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, and India were filled with hard work. Every accolade you earned was merited. You aptly captured the hearts and minds of millions of football fans with your dexterous goalscoring instinct.

Back home, your iconic status was birthed by your prominent presence in three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014) and how you unquestionably became the darling boy of the team, scoring not just the fastest goal at the Germany 2006 World Cup but also the Black Stars’ first ever goal at the tournament.

You hold the record for more goals at the World Cup than any African player. Ghana has been gifted with super football heroes but you currently stand out being the all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars with 51 goals in 106 appearances.

You were made for football. Football has brought out the best in you. It is no strange coincidence that on 20th June 2023 when you officially publicised your retirement, you were discussing vital issues of the growth of the game in Ghana and elsewhere at the Afrieximbank event.

Your pledge that, together with your management you would continue to encourage and push young talents as you recently did with the BabyJet U-16 African Tournament is ample testimony of what is truly in you and how you want to exceptionally give back to young ones.

We implore the government of Ghana, the Ghana Football Association, and allied bodies to give due recognition to you not alone for your achievements for Ghana as a footballer but also for what you want to do to help the development of the game in the country and beyond.

That way we will all be adding immensely to what this nation has in terms of football talents. Asamoah Gyan, SWAG says Ayekoo! Thank you for the happiness you brought us, the captivating moments, and the fond memories. We wish you well in your next endeavours.

Credit: SWAG