SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah blasts football authorities for ailing state of the game

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah has vented his frustrations at the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry for the falling standard of the game.

The West African football powerhouse have been eliminated all three major competition in the last 12 months, with the Black Stars losing to Comoros at the Nations Cup while the Black Galaxies were knocked out of CHAN by Niger.

The home-based national team also lost to Madagascar at the tournament in Algeria.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry and the FA have spent millions of dollars on the various national team without yielding any significant success.

"It’s been 41 years since Ghana won the AFCON, it been 40 years since Kotoko ruled Africa, it been 23 years since the glorious Hearts of Oak dominated the continent," a disappointed Kwabena Yeboah said at the 47th SWAG awards.

“The rest of Africa has taken over as we now play catch-up, we need to work smart and invest meaningfully in our sport,” Kwabena Yeboah stated.