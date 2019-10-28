Swansea ace Andre Ayew delighted by derby win against Cardiff City

Andre Ayew has expressed delight in Swansea City's win against rivals Cardiff in the English Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghana captain was named Man of the Match after a monumental performance in the Swans 1-0 win against Cardiff.

The inform Swansea star was vital in Sunday's success and immediately posted after the game how it felt to win the derby.

"What a WIN!! Feels good to win win the derby. Atmosphere was unbelievable Fans were superb. Great team spirit.. MOTM," he posted on Twitter.

Ayew played as the lone striker upfront for his side and delivered his assigned role to perfection.

Ben Wilmot scored the only goal of the game after connecting to a Wayne Routledge assist in the first half.

Ayew has scored three goals and made three assists in 12 championship games this season.