Swansea boss Steve Cooper wants Andre Ayew to stay

Swansea City coach Steve Cooper is hoping Ghana captain Andre Ayew will stay amid reports linking him with a move away from the Championship side.

Ayew, 29, was given an extended a break following the Africa Cup of Nations but returned to Wales this week.

Ayewspent last term on loan at Fenerbahce and was expected to leave once more this summer, but he remains a Swan for now.

"I look forward to working with Andre and hopefully he can play a part," Cooper said.

Ayew impressed after joining Swansea in 2015, with his form earning him a £20.5m move to West Ham in 2016.

He returned to Swansea in a club-record deal in January 2018, but could not save them from Premier League relegation and joined Fenerbahce on loan in July 2018.