Swansea City boss Steve Cooper praises Ayew's 'growing' performances for the club

Swansea City coach Steve Cooper has showered praises on forward Andre Ayew after he scored for the third game in a row.

Ayew has been on a good run of form for the club, as he scored in his side's 1-1 draw against Barnsley in the English championship on Saturday.

After another brilliant performance from the former Marseille man, manager Steve Cooper admitted Andre Ayew is feeling stringer and getting stronger for the club.

"It's a good return in the last three games," said Cooper.

"You forget with Andre a little bit that he came in late, and even though we put him straight into the team he had to get up to speed with his fitness.

"He's said himself, he's starting to feel a lot stronger. I think that's showing, not just his goals but in his performances.

“I thought he was a real threat, and worthy at least of his goal."

Ayew decided to stay after a long summer of transfer speculations and uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 29-year old seems to put all the rumuors behind him as he concentrates on his football at Swansea.

"We wanted 3 point but we got 1 away from home," Ayew posted after the game. " Good to be on the scoresheet again. Thanks to the traveling fans. Let’s get ready for Tuesday," he added.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin