Swansea City chairman praises Andre Ayew for staying at Championship club

Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch has hailed the influence of Andre Ayew following the Ghanaian decision to stay at the club.

Ayew, who spent last season on loan at Fernabache, rejected offers from several clubs to remain a Swansea player.

The Black Stars captain's decision has been well-appreciated by Mr Birch.

The chairman also reserved praise for striker Borja Baston after he decided to stay at the Liberty Stadium despite several offers.

In a statement to fans, Birch said: "The two unexpected bonuses have been Borja Baston and Andre Ayew. To see them still part of our squad when the European transfer window closed last night was great news for everyone associated with the club.

"That last sentence is not one I thought I would be writing! But as we know, football is a funny old game and there are many twists and turns along the way and you must be flexible to adapt to the changing circumstances."

Ayew has also looked lively, registering two assists to help Steve Cooper to a near-perfect start in his first senior managerial role.