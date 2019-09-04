Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch delighted with Andre Ayew’s stay at the club

Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch is delighted and surprised Ghana captain Andre Ayew stayed with the club despite a lot of offers from other clubs.

Andre Ayew announced his decision to stay with the Swans who are currently in the Championship on the eve of Transfer deadline after been linked with a lot of clubs in Europe.

This according to Trevor Birch was a bit of a surprise as the two players Andre Ayew and Borja decided to remain with the club.

The duo are Swansea’s highest earners and he believes their stay will help in the development of the young players.

“To see them still part of our squad when the European transfer window closed last night was great news for everyone associated with the club. That last sentence is not one I thought I would be writing.

"Andre has shown in his first few games back what a quality player he is.

"He has come back to the club with a great attitude and as an experienced member of the squad I think he has a big role to play in helping and supporting some of the younger players as the long season progresses.

"Borja has been like a new signing. He has returned to the club from his loan spells in Spain fully committed and with renewed energy and confidence."

Swansea are the current leaders of the EFL Championship