Swansea City fans react to Andre Ayew super sub performance in Carabao Cup win

Swansea City fans were loud on Social Media following Andre Ayew's super sub performance in their Carabao Cup win against Narthampton Town.

The 29-year old climbed off the bench with 30 minutes left to score a brace as the Swans saw off Northampton 3-1 to progress to the next stage, where they set up a tie with Cambridge.

Ayew scored his first on 80th minutes after Swansea were trailing to a Mathew Warbuton 61st minute goal.

George Byers put the Welsh side in the lead three minutes later before Ayew added his second to put the game beyond Northampton in the 88th minute.

It was the Ghana captain's first game of the season after returning late because of international commitment at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below was how fans of the club reacted on Social Media:

It's 2019 and Andre Ayew and Borja Baston are scoring goals for Swansea City...it's like something out of the twilight zone #swans — Ryan Thomas (@wardiaz85) August 13, 2019

What a night for Andre Ayew who scored his first goals for Swansea in 1,185 days. Swans unbeaten after three games under Steve Cooper, and plenty of youngsters impressed tonight which bodes well. Over and out. #Swans pic.twitter.com/eFAnWtdg94 — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) August 13, 2019

Andre Ayew’s return the story of the night for #Swans. He looked sharp and hungry and scored twice. What an asset he might be if he stays — Gareth Vincent (@Gareth_Vincent) August 13, 2019

Ayew having a laugh? He’s only gone and scored again. — Swansea City FC. (@SwansCity1912) August 13, 2019

Ayew tonight may have done everyone a favour. Wins us the game, puts himself in the shop window and improves our chances of reducing the wage bill - which still has to be the priority. A Professional performance in every sense. #swans — James W (@JW197two) August 13, 2019