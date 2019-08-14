GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Swansea City fans react to Andre Ayew super sub performance in Carabao Cup win

Published on: 14 August 2019

Swansea City fans were loud on Social Media following Andre Ayew's super sub performance in their Carabao Cup win against Narthampton Town. 

The 29-year old climbed off the bench with 30 minutes left to  score a brace as the Swans saw off Northampton 3-1 to progress to the next stage, where they set up a tie with Cambridge.

Ayew scored his first on 80th minutes after Swansea were trailing to a Mathew Warbuton 61st minute goal.

George Byers put the Welsh side in the lead three minutes later before Ayew added his second to put the game beyond Northampton in the 88th minute.

It was the Ghana captain's first game of the season after returning late because of international commitment at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below was how fans of the club reacted on Social Media:

 

 

