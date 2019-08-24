Swansea City fans want Andre Ayew to stay despite links to move away from the club

Swansea City fans have implored Ghana forward Andre Ayew to stay at the club despite interests from club abroad.

The 29-year old produced a stunning performance in The Swans 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek to extend their unbeaten run to five games with defeat.

Ayew, who enjoyed an extended break during the summer bagged a brace on his return in the Carabao Cup game against Northampton Town.

Several clubs including Italian giants AC Milan are interested in the former Marseille player.

But fans of the club believe the inspiring attacker can propel the team back to the English Premier League, hence they want him to stay.

👊🏽 good 3 points ⚽️ great team work👍🏽 our fans were just great👌🏾 @SwansOfficial #jackarmy pic.twitter.com/0A77PGMxQW — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) August 22, 2019

Please stay king — 5'9 King (@SwansVibes) August 22, 2019

Two amazing assists Andre, keep up the good work and please don’t leave us 🙏🏼 — Sarah Butler (@Liberty_Butler) August 22, 2019

Nothing will be gained until If is done. We don’t expect you to stay but we need you to stay this season. We need you beyond January. Have faith as we have with you. Something special is happening — Nigel Thomas (@Tomtomthomas25) August 22, 2019

Excellent. Keep your sleeves rolled up and help the Swans get back to the Premier League! You'll get your big money move then 😉 — Mark Campion (@MarkkCampion) August 22, 2019