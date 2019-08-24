GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Swansea City fans want Andre Ayew to stay despite links to move away from the club

Published on: 24 August 2019

Swansea City fans have implored Ghana forward Andre Ayew to stay at the club despite interests from club abroad. 

The 29-year old produced a stunning performance in The Swans 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek to extend their unbeaten run to five games with defeat.

Ayew, who enjoyed an extended break during the summer bagged a brace on his return in the Carabao Cup game against Northampton Town.

Several clubs including Italian giants AC Milan are interested in the former Marseille player.

But fans of the club believe the inspiring attacker can propel the team back to the English Premier League, hence they want him to stay.

 

