Swansea City listening to offers from Besiktas and other Turkish clubs for Andre Ayew

Swansea City are listening to offers from Besiktas and other Turkish clubs for forward Andre Ayew.

The relegated English Premier League side are listening to both loan and permanent deal for the Ghana international.

Ayew, 28, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Besiktas and will travel to Istanbul to complete formalities in the coming days.

Ayew has three-years remaining on his contract with the Swans. The 28-year-old joined the club in a deal worth £20 million from West Ham United.

However, the Ghana international has expressed a desire to leave the club following Swansea City’s relegation from the Premier League.

He provided five assists and scored six goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season.

Ayew has a cored 14 goals in 76 appearances for the Black Stars.