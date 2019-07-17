Swansea City are looking to offload Ghanaian brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew, the Sheffield Star reported on Wednesday.

The club's chairman Trevor Birch want to free the high earners at the club including the Ghana internationals.

Andre and Jordan are returning to the Swans after their loan spells at Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace respectively.

While Andre struggled at the Turkish giants, his younger brother endured a difficult campaign at Selhurst Park, making 24 appearances.

However, Jordan's impressive performance for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has sparked talks Palace could make his move permanent.

However, the Sheffield Star is reporting that the pair will be released to free the wage bill of the Championship side.

Jordan, the 62-cap international signed for Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017.

He scored 12 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions before signing a season-long deal with Palace last summer.