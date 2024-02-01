Swansea City set to sign Ghanaian Teenager Charles Sagoe Jr on loan from Arsenal

Swansea City have agreed to sign Ghanaian teenager Charles Sagoe Jr on loan from Arsenal, with the deal set to be completed in the next 24 hours.

The 19-year-old forward is moving to the Welsh club to gain regular playing time and aid his development.

Several clubs in the English lower-tier league had expressed interest in Sagoe Jr, but Swansea City have won the race to sign him.

The club is excited to bring the young talent on board and are confident that he will make a positive impact.

According to reports, all agreements are in place for Sagoe Jr to sign a short-term loan deal, which will allow him to join Swansea City until the end of the season.

The teenager is said to be upbeat and enthusiastic about the move and is looking forward to taking his chances at the club.