Swansea City star Andre Ayew aims at regaining full fitness

Swansea City star Andre Ayew admits he has some catching up to do to attain the requisite match fitness.

The Ghana captain recently returned to training after an extended break having played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

On Tuesday, he climbed off the bench to score two goals in the 3-1 win over Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

Ayew was making his first Swans appearance in 15 months after spending last season on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

''A lot of things have been said but, for me, what's important is to work hard, try to get to full fitness and, if I'm here, go for it,'' Ayew told the club's website.

Ayew has been linked with clubs in France and Turkey and could leave the South Wales side before the transfer window shuts on 2 September.