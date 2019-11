Andre Ayew scored his fourth league goal of the season for Swansea City on Saturday, 9 November 2019 in the Championship.

The Ghana captain pounced on a loose ball from Matt Grimes' corner to prod home for the opening goal in the 32nd minute at Sheffield Wednesday.

His first three goals were in three consecutive matches against Charlton Athletic, Stoke City and Barnsley.

Ayew was making his 13th league appearances for the South Wales club.