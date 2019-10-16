Swansea City will reclaim Championship top spot-Andre Ayew

Ghana and Swansea City Star Andre Ayew is confident his side can reclaim top spot on the league.

Ayew gave Swansea City the early lead against Stoke City but saw them lose the game 2-1 with West Bromwich currently on the summit of the Championship table.

Ayew in an interview stated that his side must improve in their upcoming games and be ready as the season goes on.

“We’re going to learn from that game. It may not seem like it now, but this will be a good lesson for us,” Ayew told the club’s official website.

“We’re still in it; we’re only a point away from the leaders. We always need to be ready for any challenge that the Championship brings.

“We’ve done great things this season and some that aren’t so great. But what we’re doing at the moment is good and we need to continue that,” he added.

“We’re working hard, training well and we need to keep that going. A lot of teams would love to be where we are in the table. I believe in the squad – there is no problem.

“When you’re towards the top of the table, you have to respond when things go wrong – that’s very important.”