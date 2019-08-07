Swansea City won't rule out Andre Ayew stay

Swansea City won't rule out the stay of Andre Ayew despite the mounting financial pressure to sell.

The future of the 29-year-old has been hugely speculated with the Swans bleeding over his high wages.

The Ghana star has returned to the side to train despite speculations surrounding his future.

Swansea will not rule out the possibility of the Ghanaian staying put despite having a year left on his contract.

The former Marseille man can opt to play stay with the Swans and leave for free when his deal expires next summer.