GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Swansea City won't rule out Andre Ayew stay

Published on: 07 August 2019

Swansea City won't rule out the stay of Andre Ayew despite the mounting financial pressure to sell.

The future of the 29-year-old has been hugely speculated with the Swans bleeding over his high wages.

The Ghana star has returned to the side to train despite speculations surrounding his future.

Swansea will not rule out the possibility of the Ghanaian staying put despite having a year left on his contract.

The former Marseille man can opt to play stay with the Swans and leave for free when his deal expires next summer.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments