Swansea eager to offload Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan this summer

Swansea City are eager to cut off Borja Baston and the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan from their wage bill during the summer transfer window.

New chairman Trevor Birch will discuss each player's situation with first team boss Graham Potter and head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

Swansea sent the three players on season-long loan deals last year after their relegation from the English Premier League.

According to reports, the wages of the trio are proving unsustainable for the club.

Jordan and Borja Baston - who joined Crystal Palace and Alaves respectively last summer - both see their current contracts with the Swans expire next year.

But Andre- currently with Turkish giants Fenerbahce - is contracted with Swansea until the summer of 2021,

He signed a three-and-a-half year deal when he returned to South Wales from West Ham for a club record fee in January 2018.