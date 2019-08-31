Swansea manager Steve Cooper unsure about Andre Ayew's future as transfer window urges to a close

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is unsure about the future of forward Andre Ayew few day to the close of the European transfer window.

The Ghana captain has been linked with several clubs in the window, including German sides Werder Bremen and Schalke O4.

The 29-year old is also on the radar of Italian side Sampdoria and Lazio.

However, Cooper, who wants the player to stay doubts if the former West Ham player will stay.

"I've not heard anything. I did see something that flashed up on Sky but that's all I know about it," he said on the Ghana international.

Meanwhile, Ayew has had an explosive start to the campaign, scoring twice and assisting two times.

The ex-Marseille man announced his importance to the team, when he climbed off the bench to help the Swans beat Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

He played a key role as Swansea defeated Derby County to go top of the English championship.