Swashbuckling Emmanuel FC pip Police Nationals to clinch maiden Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup

Emmanuel FC kept their unblemished record in the maiden Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup after inflicting a painful 1-0 defeat on Police Nationals in the final at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday.

The competition which consisted of division two clubs in the Greater Accra region, is organized to honour Mr. Jordan Anagblah, who held several positions in Ghana football until his untimely demise in 2012.

Before the final game of the competition, a minute silent was observed for him.

But at the business end of the pitch, both teams fought cagily to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes but could not convert the half chances that came their way.

Emmanuel FC took charge of the second half but failed to make it count on the score sheet as their opponents defenders stood resolute to the test.

With the match heading for a draw, Emmanuel FC’s Christian Bortier Borlabi broke the hearts of Police Nationals fans after he powered home from close range in the 83rd minute to win the cup for the Teshie-based side.

It was the second time Borlabi has emerged from the shadows to become the team’s saviour.

The young midfielder scored the only goal of the game when Emmanuel FC defeated Danbort Youth FC in the Betway Easter Gala final.

Emmanuel FC dare-devil forward Ernest Adiwoh won the goal king of the competition with 9 goals.

Richard Kingson’s men were the only unbeaten team in the competition.