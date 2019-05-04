Sweden-based Emmanuel Yeboah closing in on Ghana Under-23 call-up ahead of Algeria clash

Hugely talented Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah is in line for a call-up into his country's Under-23 squad ahead of the third and final qualifying round of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria next month, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 20-year-old, who plays for Swedish side Umea FC, is being scouted for a role in the crunch tie.

The former Medeama star, who featured in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup with the Mauve and Yellows, could be an addition to Ibrahim Tanko squad for the two-legged ties in June.

Yeboah has impressed heavily since he joined the Swedish side as a free agent last year.

Ghana will host the North Africans on 5 June at home and the return leg in Algiers four days later.

He was handed a call-up to the Ghana U20 team during the Africa Youth Championship qualification round.