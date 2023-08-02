Sweden national team coach wants Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu Ayeh to play for him

Sweden national team coach Janne Andersson has expressed his admiration for Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh indicating his wish to see the player feature for his team.

The German-born Ghanaian joined Swedish side Halmstads BK in 2021 and has since then established himself as a key player for the team.

Despite holding two dual citizenship for Ghana and Germany, the 31-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance at the national level which makes it possible to immediately switch allegiance for a side that looks to be in genuine need of him compared to Ghana and Germany.

Andersson, who is tasked to lead the Blue and Yellows to the 2024 European championship has made an open request to the Ghanaian whom he believes can be of help in their upcoming matches against Estonia and Austria in September.

Reacting to the reports of a possible nationality switch, Ofosu-Ayeh said, "It's about making smart decisions. I don't want to risk everything just for one match."

Having last played for Wolverhampton Wanderers in England before making a move to Sweden, the right-back has made 47 appearances scoring 3 and providing two assists for Halmstads BK