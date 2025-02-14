Sweden’s Kim Lars Bjorkegren ready for African challenge with Black Queens

Swedish tactician Kim Lars Bjorkegren is embracing his first coaching role in Africa with excitement, emphasising his experience with African players in previous clubs.

Bjorkegren, who has worked with talents from Nigeria and South Africa, believes his exposure to diverse playing styles will help him integrate smoothly into the Ghanaian football landscape.

“This will be my first time working in Africa, but I have worked with many African players before,” Bjorkegren said. “It was always fun to learn from different cultures, and I’m looking forward to being part of Ghana’s football.”

His immediate focus is to get familiar with the squad and establish a clear playing philosophy ahead of Ghana’s return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C, where they will face South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Bjorkegren’s first test as head coach will be a friendly against WAFCON host nation and runners-up from the previous tournament Morocco on February 21.