Swedish club Elfsborg complete signing of Ghanaian teenager Jalal Abdulai from Inter Allies

Swedish Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg have announced the signing of young Ghanaian attacker Jalal Abdulai on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 18-year-old has signed a contract with Elfsborg, which runs through to the 2027 season after impressing on a trial he had with the club during the spring.

Jalal moves to Sweden from the Ghanaian side Inter Allies FC for an undisclosed amount.

"I feel that it is the right step for me, and I am very happy that everything is finally finished, so I am a real Elfsborg player," Jalal said.

As you know, Jalal has been with Elfsborg for a period, and now, on Friday, July 7, he will be completely ready for games in the yellow shirt.

"I started training with the U19 team when I got here, but then I was told that they wanted me in the A team instead. It feels very good that they were happy with me, and that made me very happy." Jalal expressed.

Elfsborg manager Stefan Andreasson said:

"During his time here, Jalal has impressed everyone, and we are happy that we have now managed to find a solution. Jalal is bought from recognized talent factory Inter Allies in Ghana and has signed a deal that runs through the 2027 season and is ready to play on July 7."

Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin also said:

"Jalal is a hard-working forward that covers large areas. He has great potential in his target and box game. Jalal is goal-oriented and has a strong drive that will help him take new steps and adapt to our context."

The highly talented teenager joins Ghanaian compatriots Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng at the Borås-based in the Swedish top-flight.