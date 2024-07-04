Swedish club Varbergs BoIS announce signing of Ghanaian Forward Kevin Appiah

Varbergs BoIS have announced the signing of German-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Appiah Nyarko.

The 22-year-old former SC Fortuna KÃ¶ln youth star joined the Swedish Superettan side on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with lower division outfit IK Brage.

"Varbergs BoIS has signed striker Kevin Appiah Nyarko on a free transfer," read the official announcement from the club.

Nyarko expressed his excitement about the move and his commitment to contributing to his new team. "I am very happy to come to a big club like Varbergs BoIS. I feel ready to start playing and help the team win more games. It is a very lovely city with nice people and I am very excited to start this journey," he told the club's official website.

Sporting director Thomas Askebrand also shared his thoughts on the new signing, highlighting Nyarko's potential impact on the team. "As we have said before, we have had some problems with injuries throughout the spring. The autumn is also long, and with Kevin, we get a fourth player. Kevin fits the way we want to play; he is tough to face, physically strong, good at turning the ball, runs deep but also does the job defensively. This creates opportunities for us in our offensive game. Varbergs BoIS warmly welcomes Kevin to the club!"

Born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, the 22-year-old remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.