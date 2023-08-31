GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 August 2023
Swedish club Varbergs BoIS extend contract with Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has secured a two-year contract extension with Swedish Allsvenskan side Varbergs BoIS.

The 22-year-old defender, who sat out the entirety of the 2022-23 football season due to a knee injury, will now continue to be part of the Påskbergsvallen Stadium outfit. His previous contract was set to expire in December.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed the contract extension, stating, "Gideon Mensah extends contract with BoIS for another two years."

The sporting director of Varbergs BoIS, Thomas Askebrand, expressed his excitement about Mensah's return to the field next season after his full recovery. Askebrand highlighted Mensah's enthusiasm and energy as qualities that inspire the team.

Mensah, a product of the Right to Dream academy based in Ghana, has previously played for FC Nordsjaelland. He has represented Ghana at the U-17 and U-20 national levels.

