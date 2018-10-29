Swedish lower side Linköping City FC keen to keep Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sabah

Swedish side Linköping City FC are keen to sign Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sabah on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old has ended his season loan at the club.

The Ghanaian has returned to his parent club IFK Göteborg.

But Linköping's manager Melke Alan has confirmed the club's readiness to keep the midfielder.

"Our plan is absolute to keep him (Sabah). He wants to stay and we have a good dialogue with him, the agent and IFK Göteborg," he said

"They think it's a good environment for him and we are happy to have Lawson with us as well as being part of his development."

"I think Lawson is taking steps and developing. To develop you need to play, we have got it with us. That's how his years have been useful. I think he has taken great steps in managing situations on the plan. I think he is happy with his season, we're also happy.

"It depends on how we can solve the situation with IFK. It's hard to say at the moment. We have a good dialogue. And have we been able to solve it once before, so maybe it will be possible to solve it again. We are hoping for it.

"In my eyes, there is raw material in Lawson that needs to be formed. It's like having an unladen diamond in some respects."