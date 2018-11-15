Swedish side Falkenbergs FF confirm Enock Kwakwa departure

Swedish Allsvenskan side Falkenbergs FF have confirmed that Ghanaian youngster Enock Kwakwa is leaving the club.

Kwakwa joined Falkenbergs FF during the 2015 season from English Premier League giants Manchester City after spending loan spells at Strømsgodset, TPS and Ullensaker/Kisa.

The 24-year-old went ahead to score 2 goals in 41 appearances during his three-year stay with the Yellow and Blue lads, helping them to win promotion to the top-flight league at the just ended season.

A statement on the club's website reads:

"He has become popular with the supporters for his energy and his tough close combat game and dedicated his own frame sung by the fans each match. Now it is clear that he leaves the club after four years. FFF wishes him great luck in the future and thanks for all the great efforts! "Writes Falkenberg on his website.

Kwakwa made 22 appearances in the just-ended Superettan campaign.